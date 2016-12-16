Star Wars: Andor Series First Trailer Released

✖

2022 is going to be a big year for Star Wars fans. The year began with the most beloved bounty hunters in the galaxy bringing the action to The Book of Boba Fett. As the year continues, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning for Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian will be back for its third season, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is getting a prequel in the form of Star Wars: Andor. At this point, Andor feels like the series we know the least about, but that changed this week.

During this year's Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm and Disney released the first look at Andor, showing off Diego Luna's titular character in his solo TV series. Take a look above!

The new series sees Diego Luna reprise his role as Captain Cassian Andor, who was one of the main characters in Rogue One, sacrificing his life to give the Rebellion a chance at taking down the Death Star. Andor is unique in that we already know the fate of its main character, but that approach to the storytelling is an element of the series that Luna really loved when he signed on.

"I think it's really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends," Luna told THR. "The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there's room for so much exploration, and that's something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers."

"What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what's behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. I think it's a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us," he continued. "So I'm really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it's a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role."

