Star Wars: First Andor TV Spot Features New Footage

After being in production for years, fans caught their first look at Star Wars: Andor earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration, with a new TV spot for the upcoming series including new footage from the adventure. The TV spot features dialogue from a handful of characters, reminding audiences that, despite the title, it won't entirely focus on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, though he will obviously be an integral component of the narrative. Check out the new TV spot for Star Wars: Andor below and stay tuned for updates on the series before it premieres on Disney+ on August 31st.

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

NEWS: A brand new #Andor teaser featuring new footage has surfaced! ✨ pic.twitter.com/jSc4j8nvbl — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) July 19, 2022

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

Just earlier this month, Luna detailed the importance of the entire ensemble in the adventure.

"Even though it's called Andor, it's about a revolution," the actor pointed out to Entertainment Weekly. "It's an ensemble. It's about a group of people. It's about community. You'll have the chance to meet many characters you don't know and visit places you don't know existed in this galaxy."

With Rogue One: A Star Wars Story being the first live-action Star Wars film released by Disney to explore characters outside the Skywalker family, there was a lot riding on the experience in how it captured the tone of the franchise while also offering a standalone adventure. That standalone nature of the story also meant audiences never quite expected to see the characters in the film return, but Luna felt like there was more about the character he wanted to explore.

"I remember living every day as if it was the last," Luna recalled of making Rogue One to the outlet. "I mean, I never thought of being part of this universe at all. I was just a fan, and one day I got a call. I thought it was going to be a one-time thing in my life, and I shared it with my kids, and I saw it. I was ready to move on. And then I was invited to [return for the show], and it made complete sense. I had so much more to say and do with this role. I just wanted to explore many things that I thought about while I was shooting that a film would never allow you to explore."

Star Wars: Andor is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 31st.

