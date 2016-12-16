Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Officially Confirmed, Timeline Teased

✖

More information has been announced concerning Star Wars: Andor, including confirmation of a second season and the streaming show's timeline. The first trailer for Andor takes viewers back before they were introduced to Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Unfortunately, we all know what happened to Andor and Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso when they completed their mission of stealing the blueprints for the Empire's first Death Star. But when it comes to Andor headlining his own Disney+ series, fans can look forward to spending even more time with the character in multiple seasons.

Star Wars Celebration revealed there will be two seasons of Star Wars: Andor. The first season will consist of 12 episodes and take up one year, with the second season also having 12 episodes and covering four years for a total of five years across the series. The final episode of Andor will directly lead into Rogue One.

Tony Gilroy, who worked on Rogue One and is leading the charge on Andor, opened up about what kind of story this new series will actually tell in an interview with Vanity Fair. According to the filmmaker, it follows Cassian, life a few years before we meet him in Rogue One, showing how the Empire is changing the galaxy and how he becomes involved in the rebellion.

"This guy gave his life for the galaxy, right? I mean, he consciously, soberly, without vanity or recognition, sacrificed himself. Who does that? That's what this first season is about. It's about him being really revolution-averse, and cynical, and lost, and kind of a mess. His adopted home will become the base of our whole first season, and we watch that place become radicalized. Then we see another planet that's completely taken apart in a colonial kind of way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They're wiping out anybody who's in their way."

"I think it's really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends," Luna told THR. "The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there's room for so much exploration, and that's something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers."

"What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what's behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. I think it's a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us," he continued. "So I'm really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it's a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role."

Star Wars: Andor arrives on Disney+ August 31st.