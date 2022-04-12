Star Wars Announces New Galactic Pals Series of Shorts

Star Wars fans currently find themselves in a bit of a drought when it comes to new series, as Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett wrapped up earlier this year and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is still more than a month away, but younger audiences have a lot to be excited for, as StarWars.com announced the all-new series of animated shorts Star Wars Galactic Pals, with the first two installments having debuted today. The first six episodes will debut between now and April 26th on StarWarsKids.com, with six more episodes being unveiled later in 2022.

“Building on the success of Aree’s adventures educating the viewer about the creatures of the Star Wars galaxy, we saw an opportunity to showcase some of the galaxy’s younger inhabitants as well,” Jason Stein, creative executive in Animation Development & Production, shared. “Caring for such a group of young creatures and aliens poses particular challenges that required a specialized member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts to handle them, leading to the creation of Miree and her camera droid Cam-E.”

He added, “With each short, Miree shares her knowledge with wit, charm, and humor that aims to inspire curiosity and interaction … Miree’s positivity invites fans to engage with these younglings while celebrating what makes them each unique and loveable.”

StarWars.com describes the series, “A spinoff of the adventures of the droid SF-R3 (‘Aree’) in Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures, Galactic Pals joins M1-RE (‘Miree’), another member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts, as she looks after and studies ornery Ortolans, fussy Hutts, scavenging Jawas, and more creatures and aliens aboard the Youngling Care Space Station. With an optimistic attitude, Miree tackles every new case to educate viewers about the characteristics that make each youngling special. In the series, Miree will look after a variety of galactic younglings: Ewoks, Wookiees, Ortolans, Huttlets, Jawas, Rodians, Gamorreans, Gungans, as well as tauntauns, rancors, porgs, and Loth-cats.”

The debut of the series coincides with the release of new plush toys inspired by the series, featuring adorable interpretations of beloved creatures.

You can head to StarWarsKids.com to see the first two micro-shorts and check back each Tuesday through April 26th for new installments of Star Wars Galactic Pals.

What do you think of the new shorts?