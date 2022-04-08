Star Wars: Oscar-Winning Spider-Verse Director to Helm Ahsoka for Disney+

Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey has been tapped by Disney and Lucasfilm to helm at least one episode of the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka TV series on Disney+. Reports say that shooting on Ahsoka is set to begin in Los Angeles “later this month,” though no firm details such as a full director’s list or episode count and titles have been revealed yet. Ahsoka will see Rosario Dawnson step back into the role of Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan, Ahsoka Tano, who made her live-action debut in both The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett.

Peter Ramsey has been an influential presence in live-action films that include Predator 2, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Fight Club, Minority Report, and the first Hulk movie. In addition to co-directing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Ramsey took on the sole responsibility of directing Dreamworks’ Rise of the Guardians – one of the most criminally-underrated cult-hit films of the 2010s. It was only fitting then that Ramsey (along with Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman) got to finally enjoy major accolades when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won an Oscar in 2019 for Best Animated Feature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ramsey getting to make the jump to Star Wars is an exciting prospect – and seeing him helm an episode of Ahsoka is a great in-road for him to start on. Star Wars TV has ordained an entirely new crop of directing talent for the franchise, including Obi-Wan Kenobi showrunner Deborah Chow, Star Wars Animation guru Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Thor director Taika Waititi, and Robert Rodriguez. Peter Ramsey is the perfect kind of candidate to join those ranks in helping make Star Wars TV something great.

The Ahsoka TV series is rumored to be a game-changing event for Star Wars canon. The series will supposedly see Ahsoka go on the hunt for Imperial mastermind Grand Admiral Thrawn and young Jedi-in-training Ezra Bridger – who vanished together during the climactic arc of the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Fans have been waiting a long time to see the cliffhanger of Thrawn and Ezra’s fate resolved, and it now seems they’ll get it.

Another big milestone for Ahsoka will be the live-action debut of Sabine Wren, who will be played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Ivanna Sakhno, Hayden Christensen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ray Stevenson will also star in the series.

Source: THR