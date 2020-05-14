Star Wars: Mark Hamill Weighs in on Rumors About Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2

✖

Reports emerged last week that Temuera Morrison would return to the world of Star Wars by playing Boba Fett in Season Two of The Mandalorian, leaving Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill perplexed at the notion, as he assumed the bounty hunter would still be stuck in the belly of a sarlacc. With neither Lucasfilm nor Morrison confirming the news, it's nothing more than speculation at this point as to how the character could possibly return, though Hamill noted that The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and director Dave Filoni were the perfect people to find a way to revive the fan-favorite character.

“I thought he was a decade into getting digested at this point,” Hamill shared with Entertainment Tonight when asked about Fett's return. “There’s so many ways they can go and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are both the right people for the job. They know it better than I do.”

Hamill isn't the only one surprised by Fett's possible return, since the last time he had a canonical appearance, it was clumsily falling into the Great Pit of Carkoon in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi to seemingly be digested by the sarlacc over the course of a thousand years. Over in the Legends corner of Star Wars lore, the bounty hunter managed to use his jet pack and some concussion grenades to shake loose the beast, who didn't particularly enjoy attempting to digest Mandalorian armor, allowing Fett to free himself and continue his deadly exploits across the galaxy.

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, it relegated all the stories from novels, comic books, and video games to longer be within the "official" canon of the series, which will allow Fett to return in any number of ways. As proven with characters like Darth Maul or Emperor Palpatine, falling down a massive chasm doesn't necessarily mean certain death, with fans having a few months to speculate about Fett's revival before Season Two of the series premieres this fall.

News of Fett's return took a number of fans by surprise, but some fans think one episode of The Mandalorian all but confirmed his survival.

In the final moments of the episode "The Gunslinger," Ming-na Wen's Fennec Shand is approached in the desert by a caped figure whose identity is never revealed. Between his cape and the sound of his spurs, some fans assumed this was Fett, with the scene possibly setting up the character's return,

The Mandalorian is currently slated to return this October.

