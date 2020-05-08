Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Can't Wait for Boba Fett's Return

At long last, Boba Fett is returning to the Star Wars universe. One rumored project after another and the fan-favorite character will be appearing in the second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Suffice to say, Star Wars fans instantly started to freak over the character's soon-to-be reintroduction. The confirmation has been one fan's have long waited for, especially after most suspected he was the character approaching Fennec Shand's (Ming-Na Wen) lifeless body in the first season.

You know the story, a bit of slapstick comedy sent the bounty hunter hurling to his death in Return of the Jedi and the character's been a legend since largely thanks in part to the numerous pieces of Expanded Universe literature that revived him in various forms. According to the latest reports, Fett will serve just a small role in The Mandalorian's sophomore outing, so as not to take the limelight away from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) or, you know, Baby Yoda.

See what Fett fans are saying below: