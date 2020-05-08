Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Can't Wait for Boba Fett's Return
At long last, Boba Fett is returning to the Star Wars universe. One rumored project after another and the fan-favorite character will be appearing in the second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Suffice to say, Star Wars fans instantly started to freak over the character's soon-to-be reintroduction. The confirmation has been one fan's have long waited for, especially after most suspected he was the character approaching Fennec Shand's (Ming-Na Wen) lifeless body in the first season.
You know the story, a bit of slapstick comedy sent the bounty hunter hurling to his death in Return of the Jedi and the character's been a legend since largely thanks in part to the numerous pieces of Expanded Universe literature that revived him in various forms. According to the latest reports, Fett will serve just a small role in The Mandalorian's sophomore outing, so as not to take the limelight away from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) or, you know, Baby Yoda.
See what Fett fans are saying below:
Dance Party
SNEAK PEAK OF BOBA FETT COMING BACK IN MANDALORIAN SEASON 2: pic.twitter.com/yQWjTEIkLp— Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) May 8, 2020
'Bout Time
Oh my god! Season 2 of THE MANDALORIAN really bout to make Boba Fett a cool character!!! pic.twitter.com/ijbwpWDF52— |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) May 8, 2020
They Really Did It!
Holy Shit: Boba Fett #TheMandalorian Season 2. They did the thing. pic.twitter.com/haW7esRx2e— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) May 8, 2020
#ItsAllConnected
with boba fett coming back...
i find this voice line in 2015 battlefront relevant now. pic.twitter.com/S5Z6LVmLTA— 🐝 (@WebbedBat) May 8, 2020
Oh Cool
Technically you’ve already seen #BobaFett in Season One. That episode on Tatooine has a nice little cliffhanger where you see his legs and cape.
Folks tried to play it off as someone else but those sound effects and that planet were way to specific. pic.twitter.com/EdazkwqxBx— David Wilson (@davidpockets90) May 8, 2020
Perfect Story Territory
I’ll say this for #BobaFett’s reported inclusion in #TheMandalorian S2: It’s a MASSIVE thematic opportunity. You can address the “pretender, not real Mandos” aspect of the Fetts and compare & contrast them with foundlings like The Child. PERFECT story territory for this show. pic.twitter.com/LNbMLWMuF1— Alden Diaz 🎙 (@AD_Strider) May 8, 2020
Patton Knew It
It’s happening. @pattonoswalt #BobaFett pic.twitter.com/aakkcSaIrE— ActionMovieDad (@ActionMovieKid) May 8, 2020
Favreau Knows Best
Jon favreau is going to give Boba the treatment he deserves in live action!— ⚪️|Blake|-Fett⚫️ Plankton Stan (@FettSpider) May 8, 2020
I can’t wait!! #BobaFett pic.twitter.com/px4mn75L6H
When Ya Know, Ya Know
i love boba fett i never said anything bad about boba fett he's amazing i love boba fett— ria (@mandosbeskar) May 8, 2020
Ok, But How About Rex?
Yay! Temuera Morrison playing Boba Fett on #TheMandalorian. Fingers crossed he gets to play Captain Rex, too!— Jennifer Braden 🧢 (@JenBraden) May 8, 2020
