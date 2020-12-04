Star Wars: Rogue One Star Diego Luna Offers Filming Update on Disney+ Prequel Series

✖

Thanks to the smashing success of The Mandalorian, they level of hype for the future of Star Wars TV shows on Disney+ could not be higher. The show has done things that even the biggest fans of the franchise didn't see coming, and all eyes are now on the projects in development. This includes the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series, a mystery project from Russian Doll's Leslye Headland (fingers crossed for Doctor Aphra), and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that follows Cassian Andor.

The Cassian prequel series is currently filming in London, and Diego Luna is set to star in the series, reprising his role from Rogue One. As is the case with any Star Wars-related project, there isn't a lot of information about the Rogue One series, but Luna offered a bit of an update on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Luna joined the show via video call from London, where he confirmed he is currently shooting the project with the folks from Lucasfilm. The actor didn't share anything about the specific plot of the series, but he did say that it will help to establish "everything" you need to better understand the popular Rogue One character.

"It's basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One," Luna said of the upcoming series. "The story of the character before. I can spoil the ending I guess!"

As we all know, Rogue One ends with all of the film's main characters, including Cassian Andor, dying in a last-ditch effort to get the Death Star plans to Princess Leia. So going into this new series, everyone knows Cassian's eventual fate. This project is all about the journey, rather than the result.

"It's nice to go into a story you already know the ending," the actor added. "Now you can take the nuances and the layers. I think it's fun to do something that isn't just about getting to the end. It's about delaying that."

You can check out the full interview with Diego Luna in the video below.

