Star Wars: Dave Filoni Teases Work on The Mandalorian Season 2

Ever since the launch of the Disney+ streaming platform, Star Wars fans have become enamored with the creation of a brand new hero in the galaxy as he attempts to navigate through multiple hives of scum and villainy, all while protecting a quirky sidekick that's coming into his own. We, of course, are referring to The Child AKA Baby Yoda and his friend The Mandalorian, though for some reason the latter character gets top billing in the new show. And while other recent Star Wars projects have been released to mixed responses from fans, this show seems to be universally praised.

Part of that might be attributed to the involvement of Dave Filoni, the former Padawan to George Lucas himself. After immersing himself in the franchise through his work on The Clone Wars, Filoni has since transitioned to live-action on the flagship series on Disney+ with Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Filoni recently spoke with EW about his role on the series, revealing some interesting details about the upcoming second season.

"It's a lot of fun. Maybe that's just me reacting to making it," Filoni explained. "Now that I have a year of it under my belt, doing live action — and I need so much more experience. I wrote in Clone Wars "experience outranks everything," and I need to get some. So it was a great learning experience, working with a great team of people, working with Jon [Favreau]. I've applied what I've learned into the second season to the best of my abilities. And I think everything is getting better and better, and everyone was energized from the reaction we got from the first season. We're looking forward to sharing it with everybody when we're finished."

Filoni is also responsible for creating the fan-favorite journey of Ahsoka Tano to life, and will reportedly oversee the character's live action debut when Rosario Dawson portrays the character in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. When asked about that, Filoni was tight lipped.

"All those rumors! Over the years people have always asked me about that character and potential live-action possibilities. It's a real credit to the animation team and everybody that's been involved with her over the years to make a character that fans say, 'Hey, that would be great. We would want to see that.' And the debates that surround that."

Filoni added, "When we started in 2008 giving Anakin Skywalker a young Padawan wasn't at top of mind for a lot of people. It seemed a bit out of left field and risky. George always knew that it would work if we did it the right way. The great thing about the character is she's proved herself and earned her place among the Star Wars leads out there. So whatever the future holds, who knows? But for now, we'll get to see this ending of Clone Wars and see how that goes."

The final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars airs on Monday, May 4th. Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.