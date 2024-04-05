Star Wars Fan-Favorite Sabine Wren Now Appearing at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Ahsoka's Sabine Wren is now walking around Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge. In what has now become a tradition around Avengers: Campus and Galaxy's Edge, the latest release from a Disney+ show has been introduced around Disneyland Resort. Guests can now take pictures with Sabine along with Chopper, BB-8, Kylo Red, Chewbacca and more in the Star Wars-themed section of the park. There will probably be some updated programming that will unfold as people walk around the area as well. Check out what the Star Wars account had to say about the Ahsoka star's arrival and how her live-action actress captures the character.

"As we turbocharge Disney Experiences over the next 10 years, we're investing aggressively and thoughtfully to give you more of what you love. There has never been a more exciting time at Disney Experiences. I'm looking forward to having you on this journey with us," Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences previously said in a Disney Parks announcement.

We're ready. Sabine Wren is now appearing for a limited time in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.



Ahsoka Is Coming To Star Tours

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting more Ahsoka love this spring. Star Tours is adding The Mandalorian and Andor updates to the popular attraction this month too! Disney Parks Blog gave fans a sneak peek at all the big Disney+ show content heading to Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Last year, during Star Wars Celebration, the company touted some new content headed to Star Tours and now that day is finally here. There are over 250 different scenarios that you can encounter during your visit. So, expect a lot of Star Wars fans to check out what's going on with the new additions.

"Since it debuted at Disneyland in 1987 as the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney park, Star Tours has traveled to new places as this galaxy of stories expanded," Walt Disney Imagineering's Scott Trowbridge explained during the announcement. "We're looking forward to continuing that tradition next year with all new adventures ... but I can't reveal just where we're going yet – or those we may meet along the way – because ... well ... some surprises are best experienced as part of the upcoming Star Wars content also announced this weekend. Here's hoping C-3PO's piloting skills have improved!"

Will There Be Ahsoka Season 2?

Sabine Wren's live-action actress is hoping for a Season 2 on Disney+. The Star Wars: Ahsoka star talked to Vanity Fair about her hopes for another trip to a Galaxy Far, Far Away and using the force during the series. While the series was a hit with Star Wars Rebels fans and anyone that followed Ahsoka's journey so far, there's way more room to explore Sabine and her rivalry with Shin Hati!

"The Force, and Sabine trying to achieve use of the Force, was such a metaphor for me of trying to achieve that groundedness in real life. It just made me laugh," Bordizzo toldVanity Fair when asked about her character replicating her own experiences. "A lot of the time I would read the episodes and be like, 'I can relate to that.' Obviously, I'm not trying to achieve the Force, but it's all related."

She continued, "Hopefully that can evolve ... It didn't have enough time to evolve that much in Season 1, because as you're learning about these characters, they're also going through crazy upheaval and war and problems. So we'll see where that goes."

Are you hitting up Disneyland for Season of the Force? Let us know in the comments below!