Ahsoka: Star Wars Reveals Hidden Easter Eggs You May Have Missed From Sabine's Lothal Lookout

Star Wars: Ahsoka has brought many fan-favorite animated characters to life in live-action, including Sabine Wren, who is played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. The character has experienced some big changes since fans last saw her in the Star Wars Rebels finale, but Sabine is still holding on to her roots. In fact, when Ahsoka begins, Sabine has a lookout on Lothal which is a treasure trove of artifacts from her past. Recently, StarWars.com shared a closer look at 12 easter eggs that can be spotted in Sabine's Lothal quarters.

A new video shared to the Star Wars Instagram account showcases Sabine's paint sprayers, Ursa Wren's hair clip, Ezra Bridger's scout trooper helmet, a brightly-painted barrel that resembles the stolen TIE fighter Sabine customized in Rebels, Loth-cats and a Loth-wolf, graffiti that showcases Sabine's wins, stormtrooper helmets, tookas, a puffer pig doodle, Phoenix art, and a hidden convor. You can check out all the easter eggs in the video below:

Natasha Liu Bordizzo Talks Training For Ahsoka:

Bordizzo spoke with ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year and detailed her Mandalorian training.

"It took a very long time," Bordizzo shared. "It took months and months and I'm so glad we had the time because it would have sucked to come in late and then try to rush to be at the level that I wanted to be at. So it took a long time and I think that the hardest part was probably just doing it justice because you just don't want it to not be anything but awesome. So reaching that level physically takes its time."

When asked about training for potential future seasons, Bordizzo added, "If we get Season 2, I'm training from now, the minute it's announced, that I'll be like back in that, I love it." Finally, Davis asked Bordizzo about Bo-Katan Kryzee's (Katee Sackhoff) recent arc on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and how Sabine would feel about Bo getting the Darksaber in the latest episode. "Honestly? Respect for Bo," Bordizzo replied.

"Sabine [Wren] means so much to so many people," Bordizzo said last year at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. "I have known that I would be playing Sabine for a year, and I'm so relieved that I can openly fangirl with the rest of you."

