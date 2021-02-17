Disney Prevented Gina Carano From Doing Press for The Mandalorian Season 2

✖

The second season of The Mandalorian brought a number of unexpected characters to life, secrets which were largely kept thanks to its stars avoiding press ahead of the premiere, but Gina Carano recently noted that Disney specifically asked her to sit out the press cycle in response to comments she made that many considered to be transphobic. The actress also revealed that the studio asked for her to make an apology using an exact statement they provided, which she declined, to then instead offer her own statement. Lucasfilm confirmed last week that Carano was not currently involved with any projects at the studio.

“Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage," Carano explained during a recent interview. "I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio.”

A growing trend among the LGBTQ+ community and their allies was to incorporate one's preferred pronouns in social media profiles to normalize the concept and promote inclusion. Carano inserted "beep/bop/boop" into her profile, which many interpreted as mocking of the trend and saw it as transphobic. While Carano claims her intention wasn't to mock the transgender community, it's unknown which mob she claims forced everyone to conform to the trend.

“That was heartbreaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok," the actress shared of the situation. "That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm.”

This was only one instance of Carano's controversial behavior on social media, as various posts last year were interpreted as being against masks during the coronavirus pandemic, posts against Black Lives Matters protests against police brutality, and posts spreading the idea of voter fraud in the presidential election. Despite being asked to avoid press for The Mandalorian, Disney was still considering giving Carano's Cara Dune her own spinoff series which was set to be announced in December.

Instead, Lucasfilm confirmed last week that she is "not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future" and that "her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” Their statement came after Carano shared, then deleted, a user's post comparing the treatment of differences of political opinions in the United States to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

The third season of The Mandalorian is expected to hit Disney+ later this year.