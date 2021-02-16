Hasbro Releases Official Statement on Discontinuation of Gina Carano The Mandalorian Action Figures

✖

Following Lucasfilm severing ties with The Mandalorian star Gina Carano last week, reports emerged that Hasbro was scrapping plans for a Cara Dune action figure, with the company confirming that no more Cara Dune figures are being developed. Their official statement, however, failed to offer any details about the matter, which can surely be explained away as being related to the fact that the series might not be returning before the end of the year and that there's less of a demand for any figures. Lucasfilm confirmed that Cara Dune won't be returning to the series, nor will she be appearing in any planned spinoffs.

“We’re thrilled to have the privilege of creating products featuring characters and stories from The Mandalorian for our fans," Hasbro SVP of Global Communications Julie Duffy shared in a statement today, per Deadline. "Hasbro has completed development of all Season 1 and 2 products featuring Cara Dune, and there are no current plans to create more. We are actively working with our retail partners to address existing orders."

News of Carano's firing has resulted in conflicted reactions from fans, as many are disappointed that they won't get further adventures of Cara Dune, while others were relieved to see her exiting the series following their disappointment in her social media behavior.

Last summer, Carano earned attention for her push to have businesses and churches reopen despite the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the virus doesn't "know the difference between a protest or praise & worship." Many considered these comments to be against Black Lives Matters protests against police brutality.

In the fall, Carano added the words "beep/bop/boop" to her Twitter bio, which many saw as a direct mockery to the growing trend of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to add their preferred pronouns on social media in hopes of normalizing the practice to promote inclusion. When critics attempted to call her out on such interpretations, whether they were intentionally mocking or not, she claimed the move had "zero to do with mocking trans people" and it was her attempt at "exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes."

Last week, she shared a post likening the disagreement of political views in America being similar to the experience of Jews during Nazi Germany. Carano deleted the post that day, with Lucasfilm announcing that evening that she wasn't involved in any of their future projects, saying "her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”