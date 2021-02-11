The Mandalorian Fans Are Campaigning for Lucy Lawless to Take Over Cara Dune Role

The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian left open a lot of questions regarding the futures of the series' characters, but with Lucasfilm severing ties with actress Gina Carano for remarks she has been making on social media, some fans are hoping to see Lucy Lawless take over the role of Cara Dune. The nature of The Mandalorian means that supporting characters weave in and out of the titular hero's storyline, as opposed to featuring a consistent ensemble, so it's unclear if there were plans at Lucasfilm to feature the character in a large capacity in the series going forward, as this would mean it's possible to merely write the character out of the show.

News of Carano's exit also came with the reveal that there were plans for Carano to headline a new Star Wars series, with Lucasfilm having enough doubts about her social media behavior that she wasn't announced to be involved with any of the projects revealed at The Walt Disney Company's Investor Day last December. It's unknown if Carano was attached to the Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic series or an entirely different project, but whatever plans they might have had for her character, they have likely now been scrapped.

Despite whatever Lucasfilm is planning, Star Wars fans are still passionate enough about the character that they'd like to see her journey continue, hopefully with the Xena: Warrior Princess star taking over the mantle. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Lucy Lawless taking over the character!