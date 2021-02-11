The Mandalorian Fans Are Campaigning for Lucy Lawless to Take Over Cara Dune Role
The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian left open a lot of questions regarding the futures of the series' characters, but with Lucasfilm severing ties with actress Gina Carano for remarks she has been making on social media, some fans are hoping to see Lucy Lawless take over the role of Cara Dune. The nature of The Mandalorian means that supporting characters weave in and out of the titular hero's storyline, as opposed to featuring a consistent ensemble, so it's unclear if there were plans at Lucasfilm to feature the character in a large capacity in the series going forward, as this would mean it's possible to merely write the character out of the show.
News of Carano's exit also came with the reveal that there were plans for Carano to headline a new Star Wars series, with Lucasfilm having enough doubts about her social media behavior that she wasn't announced to be involved with any of the projects revealed at The Walt Disney Company's Investor Day last December. It's unknown if Carano was attached to the Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic series or an entirely different project, but whatever plans they might have had for her character, they have likely now been scrapped.
Despite whatever Lucasfilm is planning, Star Wars fans are still passionate enough about the character that they'd like to see her journey continue, hopefully with the Xena: Warrior Princess star taking over the mantle. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Lucy Lawless taking over the character!
Can We Pretend?
prevnext
Instead of #canceldisneyplus, can they just cast Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune and pretend it was her the whole time? pic.twitter.com/sOvrouGv05— Severed Sons ❄️ A D&D Podcast (@SeveredSonsDnD) February 11, 2021
Think of the Figures
prevnext
Hear me out,
Casting Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune would sell SOOO many action figures.
I'm just saying. She'd bring in a lot of bank. pic.twitter.com/tltw8VwPqb— Isabel Sophia rebel gurrl Dieppa (she/her) 🌺 (@IsabelSDieppa) February 10, 2021
The Marvel Method
prevnext
Can we just swap out Carano for Lucy Lawless and never address it the way Marvel did with Howard and Cheadle?— Dan Larson (@ToyGalaxyDan) February 11, 2021
New and Improved
prevnext
Let's make #LucyLawless the new and improved #CaraDune! #TheMandalorian @Jon_Favreau @dave_filoni pic.twitter.com/xuqqM3SOea— 𝕂ℝ𝕀𝕊𝕋𝕀𝔸ℕ 𝕆𝔻𝕃𝔸ℕ𝔻 (@kreshjun) February 11, 2021
All I'm Saying
prevnext
All I'm saying is Cara Dune COULD be recast with @RealLucyLawless, and I wouldn't bat an eye.— Tom Schalk (@TomStheVoice) February 11, 2021
That's all I'm saying, nothing more- pic.twitter.com/CweWlN5Lmd
Call It a Day
prevnext
Just hire @RealLucyLawless instead and let's call this a day. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/qn4A7XUBlB— Miss Serling 🖤 (@MissSerling) February 11, 2021
Keep Her Around
prevnext
They can keep Cara Dune in the Mandalorian. Just get Lucy Lawless to play her instead 💕— Jerrica Brannigan (@JennyOutrageous) February 11, 2021
Too Much Joy
prevnext
I keep hearing people saying they want Lucy Lawless to play Cara Dune going forward but I don't think that's a good idea because my fanboy heart might explode with joy.— Andrew Kaye (@andrewkaye) February 11, 2021
Awesome Choice
prevnext
Can we just recast Cara Dune with Lucy Lawless? I mean it would be an awesome choice. #TheMandalorian #StarWars #CaraDune pic.twitter.com/kWgyKCCMh7— Erick Quintero (@Babaloo4u) February 11, 2021
Riot Incoming
prev
If Gina Carano isn’t replaced by Lucy Lawless on #TheMandalorian, we riot. pic.twitter.com/W3qFz0BdqY— Drew Stonks (@drewstork) February 11, 2021