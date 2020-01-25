Star Wars: Diego Luna Reveals What Excites Him Most About Cassian Andor Disney+ Series

Diego Luna admits it was “hard” knowing his Star Wars role as Rebel spy Captain Cassian Andor in spinoff Rogue One: A Star Wars Story would be short-lived, but the actor is excited to explore the background of the intelligence agent not afraid to get his hands dirty. The still-untitled series, re-teaming Luna’s Andor with Rogue One co-star Alan Tudyk’s smart-mouthed droid K-2SO, follows The Mandalorian as the next live-action Star Wars series slated for the Disney+ streaming service — and like the guarded plans for the Empire’s super weapon the Death Star, the theft of which proved to be Andor’s final mission in Rogue One, Luna’s series is top secret.

“I’m not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven’t started. I’m just happy, I’m happy to be part of that universe,” Luna told Variety. “Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great.”

“It was hard to start a film knowing you were gonna die so fast,” Luna added of the definitive ending for Andor at the close of Rogue One, “but now we can talk about what happened earlier.”

After Luna expressed disappointment Rogue One ended with Andor’s death — preventing his return in future stories set during the Original Trilogy — the star shared gratitude for the opportunity to revisit the character in his own prequel series.

“When I saw the film the first time, I was so disappointed at the end. And not because of the film,” he previously told SYFY. “My son said, ‘But that’s it, Dad. Right? That’s it,’ And I go, ‘Well, yes. That’s the thing about this film.’ Even though I knew, and I understood, I think that’s the moment where I really got it.”

“I really realized that a character I loved, and a universe I couldn’t care more about [was done]. But the tone of our film, it pays honor to, I believe, the best times of this universe,” Luna continued. “And obviously, I say the best because it’s when I was open and ready to receive that. Those [Star Wars] films left a very deep mark on me, as [the] audience, and as a filmmaker.”

The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.

Lucasfilm has not yet announced a release date for the Cassian Andor series.