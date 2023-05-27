Star Wars: Yellowjackets Star Reveals Failed Audition for Rey

Lucasfilm is full speed ahead with the next round of Star Wars movies, with one focusing on the dawn of the Jedi, one on The Mandalorian universe, and the latter being a movie focusing on Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) 15 years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Ridley is set to return as the character that she brought to life in three prior films, and fans are excited for what's next. Although one actress is reminiscing about what could have been, In a new interview (via /Film), Yellowjackets star Courtney Eaton reveals that she was up for the role of Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens before Ridley ended up getting the part.

"I was up for the Star Wars role that Daisy Ridley ended up doing," Eaton revealed. "It was an intense scene, but I wasn't getting it, and I was getting really frustrated with myself. It was a test with the costume director and J. J. Abrams, so essentially I ended up getting so worked up that I had a panic attack and ruined my audition."

What will be the next Star Wars movie?

The currently-untitled movie from Ms. Marvel director Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy has been speculated about a lot in recent months, especially after earlier this year, it was revealed that co-writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have both departed the project, with Peaky Blinders' Stephen Knight brought on to rewrite the script. In a recent interview with Yahoo! UK, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy provided an update on that film, and revealed that it will still be some time before a new version of the script is ready.

"We've been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds in to our overall storytelling," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained in a recent interview. "So we've just got to a point now where we've got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he's come on board and we're going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we've been working on for quite a while. So we're getting close."

"There's never a time where something is just instantly suggested," Kennedy added. "It's such an evolution of conversations that we have all the time and we knew coming off of The Rise of Skywalker that we needed to take that further. We just didn't know how far out; we didn't know exactly what the story might be – but now we have a much better idea."

