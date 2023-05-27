Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Gets Development Update

The remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has gotten an update that should put some fans at ease. The state of Star Wars since Disney took over has been fairly bumpy. While there are certainly good projects to come of the acquisition, there are also a lot of projects that have stalled out or been canceled outright. This has been a major issue on the gaming side of things and resulted in Star Wars games having a bit of fall from grace. It hurt even more as a lot of the projects that have stalled out are really exciting. One such project is the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

It was reported last year that the game had hit some major obstacles in its development as executives overseeing the project weren't happy with the direction. It was then heavily rumored that the project moved from Aspyr to Saber Interactive with Aspyr possibly doing some support work on the project still. The game was announced at the 2021 PlayStation Showcase and many hoped to see it return at the latest Showcase this past week. However, it was a no show. With no official updates on the Knights of the Old Republic project in years, many are questioning if the game is still coming. Thankfully, Embracer, the company that owns both Aspyr and Saber, confirmed that the game is still in active development in a recent report to its investors. Of course, this could mean it's being worked on by a small group of people and isn't really making tons of progress, but hopefully, that's not the case.

Ideally, we'll hear something about this remake sooner rather than later. Given we've only seen a brief cinematic trailer and has had some troubles, it's likely it isn't far along enough to be shown off in an effective way. Perhaps we'll get another look at it by the end of the year or next year, but it really remains to be seen.

