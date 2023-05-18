Star Wars Fans Roasting Disney After Galactric Starcruiser Announces Closing
Disney Parks fans are upset about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser closing and letting their opinions be felt online. Today, the company announced that the Starcruiser would be setting off for its final voyage on September 28-30. It's a lot to process after only a few months of visitors overall. The high price of the hotel stay is cited by many fans as the reason there wasn't more fan investment in the idea of making the trek down to Florida. Walt Disney World remains a popular destination, even in light of the health emergency still quietly playing out across the country. But, people weren't going to pay $4,809 for the entire voyage to the Galactic Starcruiser with two people. Check out the reactions below.
"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment," Disney said in a statement. "This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."
Disney is shutting down its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience later this year.https://t.co/MNO8c74YaM pic.twitter.com/3ej344W2TG— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) May 18, 2023
Did you actually want to visit the Galactic Starcruiser? Let us know down in the comments!
A good idea on paper
prevnext
When Disney focus grouped the Galactic Starcruiser, it seemed like a next-level luxury hotel and many were interested. Then, as it came to life we realized it was an intensive $5K cruise appealing to a very small niche, which is why I called it a Galactic Failure before it opened— Brayden (@SirBrayden) May 18, 2023
How much do you want?
prevnext
Soooo, if @DisneyParks is closing the @starwars Galactic Starcruiser, how much to buy that hallikset??? #starwars #GalacticStarcruiser #hallikset pic.twitter.com/rb81Eh6R9A— Casually Cosplaying (@CasualCosplayin) May 18, 2023
Was a good time
prevnext
I deeply enjoyed, and will never forget, the time my family spent on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser — I'm stunned to hear it's permanently closing so soon.
My deepest thanks to everyone who worked hard to make a unique thing.
(I'd give anything to read a post-mortem…) pic.twitter.com/hNS25Pdxxl— Cabel (@cabel) May 18, 2023
Devastating.
prevnext
galactic starcruiser pic.twitter.com/CWOtBOOcXg— lemon lyman 🍋 (@royalmcpoyle) May 18, 2023
Price was too high
prevnext
bummer, I really did want to try this to support immersive LARPing-esque stuff at the parks, but the price was just too prohibitive. Hopefully, they'll finally build the table service restaurant in Galaxy's Edge so I can see the Starcruiser's dinner show and eat the blue shrimp https://t.co/YNIdD86i1v— Shane Bettenhausen (@ShaneWatch) May 18, 2023
Mixed emotions
prevnext
I know shitty people will be taking a victory lap over this news, but it is sincerely a huge bummer. Despite its tricky sales pitch (compounded by its exorbitant price), Starcruiser was something really special. https://t.co/0ghdxYlA8J— David Daut (@DavidMDaut) May 18, 2023
Hopefully it lives on
prevnext
Don't disagree here. Disney took something that was free in the parks (Legends of Frontierland in 2014), and slowly gated it more and more behind cost.
If Starcruiser dies, let the concepts open up again in Galaxy's Edge. https://t.co/9jmngvzmJF— Hastin (@hastin) May 18, 2023
Straight comedy
prev
no word yet on the man who sold Disney on the idea of the galactic starcruiser https://t.co/7vaMDbOJVj pic.twitter.com/r28lnyusXy— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 18, 2023