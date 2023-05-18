Star Wars Fans Roasting Disney After Galactric Starcruiser Announces Closing

Disney Parks fans are upset about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser closing and letting their opinions be felt online. Today, the company announced that the Starcruiser would be setting off for its final voyage on September 28-30. It's a lot to process after only a few months of visitors overall. The high price of the hotel stay is cited by many fans as the reason there wasn't more fan investment in the idea of making the trek down to Florida. Walt Disney World remains a popular destination, even in light of the health emergency still quietly playing out across the country. But, people weren't going to pay $4,809 for the entire voyage to the Galactic Starcruiser with two people. Check out the reactions below.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment," Disney said in a statement. "This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."

