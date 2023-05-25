Star Wars: Mark Hamill Says Young Luke Skywalker Stories Aren't Needed but Supports Recasting

Lucasfilm may be having a bit of a renaissance with their streaming series on Disney+, but they're coming up with a big film strategy that will start off with a film that will focus on Rey Skywalker 15 years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Among the other projects is a film that will expand on the universe that started off with The Mandalorian and one that will be set during the dawn of the Jedi, as well as be helmed by James Mangold. Even though Lucasfilm has a plan that they hope to implement, fans have been pleading for more stories with a younger version of Luke Skywalker and a new actor in the role. The actor who plays Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, is aware of the fan demand and has some thoughts about it. In a new interview with Esquire, Hamill reveals that he believes young Luke Skywalker stories aren't needed but supports the idea of a recasting.

"People say, 'Oh, now you're going to be able to do a whole series of Luke post-Return of the Jedi.' I said, 'I don't think so,'" Hamill revealed. "First of all, they don't need to tell those stories, but if they do, they could get an age-appropriate actor."

Is Mark Hamill Returning for Upcoming Rey Skywalker Movie?

With Daisy Ridley returning as Rey Skywalker in the upcoming Star Wars film that will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the question that comes up the most is will Mark Hammil return as Luke Skywalker? There still remains the question of which of the Star Wars franchise's other recognizable actors will appear in the film, and it sounds like the Luke Skywalker actor is playing it coy.

"One thing you learn working for Lucasfilm: everything is confidential," Hamill explained in a recent interview with Esquire. "Everything is confidential. So, if I were involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you. And if I were not involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you. So, I don't know. We'll all find out together, I guess."

What will be the next Star Wars movie?

The currently-untitled movie from Ms. Marvel director Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy has been speculated about a lot in recent months, especially after earlier this year, it was revealed that co-writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have both departed the project, with Peaky Blinders' Stephen Knight brought on to rewrite the script. In a recent interview with Yahoo! UK, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy provided an update on that film, and revealed that it will still be some time before a new version of the script is ready.

"We've been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds in to our overall storytelling," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained in a recent interview. "So we've just got to a point now where we've got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he's come on board and we're going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we've been working on for quite a while. So we're getting close."

"There's never a time where something is just instantly suggested," Kennedy added. "It's such an evolution of conversations that we have all the time and we knew coming off of The Rise of Skywalker that we needed to take that further. We just didn't know how far out; we didn't know exactly what the story might be – but now we have a much better idea."

