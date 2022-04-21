✖

Hello there! A new Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer or teaser is not very far, far away. According to a report, Disney and Lucasfilm are readying more footage from the Star Wars spinoff series premiering May 27 on Disney+. The first teaser trailer released March 9 previewed Ewan McGregor's return as Jedi Master Obi-Wan, exiled on Tatooine ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. More of Obi-Wan's post-Sith series will be teased in new footage coming "within a week," according to inside sources close to MakingStarWars.net.

It's unclear if the footage is a lengthier trailer or another teaser, but the new look at Obi-Wan Kenobi should arrive "in a couple of days," according to the report.

March's 87-second teaser trailer showed Obi-Wan living on the sands of Tatooine, where the broken and beaten former Jedi Master watches over a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). "The fight is done," McGregor's Obi-Wan says. "We lost."

A decade after Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) ordered a Jedi purge with Order 66, the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) hunts what's left of the Force users. The teaser offered a peek at the Inquisitor Reva's (Moses Ingram) relentless pursuit of Obi-Wan but did not reveal the return of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), the fallen Anakin Skywalker, who was defeated on Mustafar those ten years ago in Revenge of the Sith.

When student and master meet again in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the lightsaber duel will be "the rematch of the century," according to Kathleen Kennedy. The Lucasfilm president produces the series with McGregor, director Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian), Michelle Rejwan (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), and head writer Joby Harold (Army of the Dead).

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, the story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Starring Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Bonnie Piesse, and Joel Edgerton, Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming May 27 on Disney+.