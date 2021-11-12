Darth Vader vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi Rematch Revealed in Star Wars Spinoff’s First Look

Star Wars is taking another swing at Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) versus Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). A first look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, premiering 2022 on Disney+, reveals the “rematch of the century” ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. The Star Wars TV series sizzle aired during Disney+ Day on Friday previews a second lightsaber duel between the robed Jedi and the mechanical-suited Sith Lord, more machine than man after his defeat on the fiery planet Mustafar in Episode III. See the Star Wars spin-off’s newly revealed concept art below.

“The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden,” McGregor said of the Anakin Skywalker actor, co-lead of 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. “It’ll be amazing to bring those characters back together again, very unexpectedly.”

Years before the Jedi Master and his Padawan meet again aboard the Death Star in Episode IV — A New Hope, Obi-Wan and Darth Vader will have what Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy calls the “rematch of the century.”

“We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader,” said series director Deborah Chow, who helmed two episodes of The Mandalorian. More than 15 years after audiences witnessed McGregor and Christensen’s climactic clash in Sith, Chow confirmed viewers will “definitely see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader get into it again.”

“Having another swing at each other might be quite satisfying for everybody,” said McGregor, reprising his Star Wars prequel trilogy role in live-action for the first time since 2005. In Obi-Wan, the exiled Jedi has “this one task left”: protect Luke Skywalker, the young son of Anakin and Padme (Natalie Portman), hidden away on the planet Tatooine.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton reprising their Revenge of the Sith roles as Beru and Owen Lars, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres 2022 on Disney+.

