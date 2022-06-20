Will There Be Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2? Head Writer Joby Harold Responds

Obi-Wan Kenobi head writer Joby Harold isn't forcing a second season of the Star Wars series. Set between the events of Episode III and Episode IV, Harold has described the prequel trilogy spinoff as "Episode III.5." Lucasfilm billed the Disney+ spinoff as a six-part limited series, bridging the gap between Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader's (Hayden Christensen) first clash on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith and their final battle aboard the Death Star in A New Hope. Interviewed by Deadline ahead of "Part VI" — potentially the series finale premiering June 22 on Disney+ — Harold responded to rumors of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2:

"I'm being asked about it constantly. I've just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a sort of limited [series], that I haven't thought beyond it," Harold told the Deadline Podcast. "But he's a great character. They're all amazing characters."

Asked if he's developing a second Star Wars series outside of a second season of Obi-Wan, the King Arthur: Legend of the Sword writer responded, "I can't speak to any of these questions (laughs). But I love Star Wars, and the experience of working on Star Wars hasn't changed that in any way. It's only made it a bigger part of my life, and I feel lucky to be a part of it."

Series director Deborah Chow was similarly cagey about future episodes, telling RadioTimes.com Obi-Wan was envisioned as a limited series and "not an adventure-of-the-week sort of story" like the ongoing adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in The Mandalorian.

"It's one big story with a beginning, middle and end. So I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone," Chow explained. "I mean, there are of course more stories that you could tell. There's obviously another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It's hard to say right now, but it was not the intention."

McGregor, who physically reprised his Star Wars prequels role for the first time since Sith in 2005, also described Obi-Wan as a "one-off limited series" and a means of "bridging a story between III and IV and bringing me closer to Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan in A New Hope." Asked by Entertainment Weekly if he might reignite the lightsaber in a second season, McGregor teased, "Would I like to make another one? Yeah, I would like to make another one."

Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part VI" premieres June 22.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Grant Feely as young Luke Skywalker, Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia Organa, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.