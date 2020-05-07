Star Wars Rebels Creator Addresses Whether We'll Ever Get Another Season

✖

Now that Star Wars: The Clone Wars has concluded on Disney+, there's an opening in the Star Wars franchise for a new animated series, but creator Dave Filoni doesn't think we should expect to see a revival of Star Wars Rebels anytime soon. Clone Wars ultimately concluded its journey after seven seasons, nearly double the length of Rebels, leading some fans to think there is potential to offer audiences even more Rebels adventures, and while Filoni admits that the characters themselves could get continued adventures in other projects, the conclusion of Rebels was fulfilling and requires no reason to return.

When asked by Deadline about the possibility of the return of Rebels, Filoni replied, "No. Not really. I was really happy with how that series turned out, and I feel like we got to tell a complete story there. It was one of the things that really drove me to thinking, well, it would be great to have a complete feeling like that for Clone Wars, so now to have both is really great. I think that there’s always potential for stories that involve the characters from Rebels, which is maybe a better way to put it. They’ve all earned their place in the galaxy, so to speak, so I’m sure there’s some more of them to do."

While it's easy to see why some fans would think Rebels would follow a similar formula to Clone Wars and its revival, there are distinct differences between the development of the programs.

Clone Wars debuted in 2008 with a feature-length film, leading towards the series landing on Cartoon Network. In 2012, Disney purchased Lucasfilm and Clone Wars was cancelled unexpectedly in 2013. An incomplete sixth season, referred to as "Lost Missions," landed on Netflix in 2014 ahead of the debut of Rebels.

Part of the purchase of Lucasfilm by Disney included the unification of official canon, which included the six live-action films and the events of Clone Wars. Rebels debuted on Disney XD and was able to tie up loose ends for Clone Wars characters, with the series finale also confirming various fates of characters from both series.

While the final season of Clone Wars was something fans waited for since its cancellation, Rebels earned an organic and comprehensive conclusion to its narrative, though we surely won't be surprised to see its characters emerge in another adventure.

