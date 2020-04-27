Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Official Trailer Released

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now one epic, nine-film story, after the Sequel Trilogy brought things to a close. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming to Disney+ May 4th, fans of the franchise will now have the entire Skywalker Saga viewable on one streaming platform. To celebrate that milestone, Disney and Lucasfilm have put out The Skywalker Saga official trailer, giving fans of the franchise their first look at the entire story cut together into one. From the beginning of Anakin Skywalker's adventures as a child in The Phantom Menace, to Rey's moment of triumph in The Rise of Skywalker, here's Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga!

While we may have seen all fo these films before, The Skywalker Saga official trailer is the first time we really get to see how the entire Star Wars Episode I - IX storyline (officially) looks as a complete piece of work. It's something that Star Wars fans have, and will, keep cutting into their own versions of the Saga, but it's truly interesting to see how it all looks when officially done.

As has become the new normal for Star Wars, fans will likely debate how the complete Skywalker Saga does (or does not) fit together. It's arguably become the no. 1 obsession within the fandom since The Rise of Skywalker's release, as people try and track the lines of character and story continuity (like Palpatine's) across the nine films. The situation gets even more complicated when you factor in canonized storylines established outside the the nine "Episodes" of the Skywalker Saga, such as the Clone Wars and Rebels animated series, the various comic and novel tie-ins, plus the stalled run of Star Wars standalones. It'll be interesting how (or even if) Disney / Lucasfilm cuts together the Complete Skywalker Saga (meaning every one of the TV and movies) into one big official supercut.

Meanwhile, details of the Skywalker Saga are still being filled in by new projects from the Star Wars franchsie. The Clone Wars final season on Disney+ has greatly expanded the story of Revenge of the Sith, and ties between the Prequel and Original Trilogy eras; while comics like The Rise of Kylo Ren and shows like The Mandalorian are fleshing out the time between the Original and Sequel Trilogies. By the time it's all done, fans will need multiple instructional videos to help explain the entire Skywalker Saga in full.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available on Disney+ starting May 4th.

