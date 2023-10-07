Star Wars: Skeleton Crew New Plot Details Reportedly Revealed

Now that the first season of Ahsoka has now been released in its entirety, the next thing up for Lucasfilm's Star Wars brand is Skeleton Crew. The series was initially pitched as a series tonally similar to films like The Goonies or Stand By Me, but set in a galaxy far, far away—a notion now confirmed by the studio's first copyright filing. According to the filing, a group of four kids make a discovery that's both strange and dangerous, and that effectively serves as the crux of the series.

"In the first episode of the Skeleton Crew we are introduced to four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet and get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," the new synopsis reads. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies, will be a great adventure than they ever imagined."

Will Skeleton Crew crossover with The Mandalorian and Ahsoka?

The filing also confirms Jon Watts directed the pilot episode, with the primary cast members being Jude Law, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cavot-Conyers, Kyrianna Kratter.

It's expected Skeleton Crew will take place in the same part of the timeline as Lucasfilm's other Star Wars shows on Disney+, with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau previously suggesting the characters from the serious popping up in other projects around the same time.

"To have this young, Amblin-feeling movie with young people, who grew up in the Star Wars world and are exposed to adventure," Favreau shared of Skeleton Crew during a conversation for Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "The puppets, the costumes, the visuals, the world that's being expanded upon. And now I get to write the next season of Mandalorian with all these new characters and new locations and new creatures ... There's this cohesive group of stories that are being told thanks to all these filmmakers that are contributing."

