Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode Count Revealed

The galaxy far, far away is currently thriving on television, with a number of series and miniseries thriving on Disney+. Set to eventually join that list is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and a new listing provides a pretty major update for the series. According to a new listing on the WGA website, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's first season will consist of eight episodes.

This certainly isn't unprecedented for Star Wars television series, as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and the High Republic series The Acolyte all also have eight-episode orders.

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

Skeleton Crew will follow a ragtag group of lost kids trying to find their way home. It will star Jude Law in a significant, but mysterious role.

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy exclusively told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Star Wars Celebration last year. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."

Will Skeleton Crew characters appear on The Mandalorian?

Despite fan theories suggesting that it has already happened, reports from earlier this year indicate that the characters from Skeleton Crew did not appear in the ongoing third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Still, these shows — as well as the Star Wars: Ahsoka — could ultimately have a domino effect leading towards some sort of crossover event.

"To have this young, Amblin-feeling movie with young people, who grew up in the Star Wars world and are exposed to adventure," Favreau shared of Skeleton Crew during a conversation for Entertainment Weekly. "The puppets, the costumes, the visuals, the world that's being expanded upon. And now I get to write the next season of Mandalorian with all these new characters and new locations and new creatures ... There's this cohesive group of stories that are being told thanks to all these filmmakers that are contributing."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is expected to premiere on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

