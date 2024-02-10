Star Wars: The Acolyte Reportedly Targeting Summer Release

The newest Star Wars series may be coming a lot sooner than expected. According to one new report, The Acolyte should be hitting Disney+ this summer. First reported by Collider, a firm release date has yet to be revealed, though the site does say fans should be able to visit a galaxy far, far away sometime "Summer 2024."

The Acolyte is expected to be one of two Star Wars shows hitting Disney+ this year, the other being the Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew. Exact release dates for either show have yet to be confirmed by Lucasfilm.

What is Star Wars: The Acolyte about?

The Acolyte is set some 50 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace, in a period of the Star Wars called the High Republic. During this time, the Jedi reign supreme and the Sith are long-thought extinct.

"We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland explained in a previous interview. "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?'"

"We actually use the term the Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment," Headland added. "The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland says. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

The show's ensemble includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Margarita Levieva.

