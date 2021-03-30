Star Wars: The Bad Batch New Trailer Released

✖

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have released a new Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer and key art for the series ahead of the show's Star Wars Day debut. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff series takes place in the years after the Star Wars prequel trilogy and before the Star Wars original trilogy. The show sees Ming-Na Wen voicing Fennec Shand, the character she introduced in live-action in The Mandalorian. The new trailer also reveals the returns of Rex and Saw Gerrera. Lucasfilm and Disney revealed a preview of Star Wars: The Bad Batch during its Investor Day presentation in December. The new series is the fourth Star Wars animated series following Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: Resistance.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite, experimental clones of the Bad Batch, who first appeared in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Empire, these soldiers must navigate their way through a galaxy experiencing drastic and violent change as it still is trying to heal from the Clone Wars.

The Bad Batch's members vary genetically from other members of the Clone Army, each possessing a unique, exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective, especially as a team. In the post-Clone War era, they become mercenaries struggling to find a new purpose.

When the series was announced, Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, said in a statement, "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ on May 4th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

