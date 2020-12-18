The Mandalorian Stunt Performer Confirms Pedro Pascal Will Return

✖

The Season Two finale of The Mandalorian managed to pull off a difficult task by not only offering a fulfilling resolution to a storyline, but also use that resolution to give us a major cliffhanger, but one thing that audiences can count on is that we haven't seen the last of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, according to one of his stunt doubles. However, double Brendan Wayne didn't explicitly detail when or how Djarin will return to the galaxy far, far away, leaving fans to speculate if his appearance will be in the next season of The Mandalorian or if he will appear in one of the announced spinoff projects.

"No spoilers!!! But just in case the world didn’t know yet, [Pedro Pascal] is incredible," the performer shared on Instagram. "The journey they wrote for him this season was so beautiful. The fact that Pedro went beyond the page and made this epic. Thank you [Pedro]. Yes!! Pedro is coming back. There was never any question. DO NOT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ."

Lucasfilm confirmed earlier this month that a third season of The Mandalorian was set to debut next December, but the unexpected events of the Season Two finale have ignited countless theories about his character.

WARNING: Spoilers below for the Season Two finale of The Mandalorian

After Pascal's Din Djarin successfully freed "Baby Yoda," whose real name we learned is Grogu, Luke Skywalker arrived to take the beloved character away to be trained as a Jedi. Djarin and Baby Yoda shared an emotional goodbye, which included the Mandalorian removing his helmet, only for the credits to roll as soon as the pair parted ways.

With Baby Yoda being introduced in the series premiere, The Child has motivated two seasons' worth of adventures for Djarin, with that mission seemingly being completed by getting the Force-wielder into safe hands. It's hard to imagine The Mandalorian without the adorable character, which ignited speculation that the upcoming season will focus on different characters. Additionally, the season finale's mid-credits scene featured Boba Fett, which concluded with the promise that the "Book of Boba Fett" was coming in December of 2021.

Given that The Mandalorian was promised for next December, some fans think The Mandalorian will focus on the well-known bounty hunter, while others think Boba Fett will be featured in his own spinoff series.

While we might be left to wonder whether Djarin will return for the third season of The Mandalorian, a spinoff series, or both, Wayne confirms it's a question of when, not a question of if, Pascal will return.

