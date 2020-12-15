The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Shoots Down Claims That He Didn't Like Wearing His Helmet

✖

There has been a rumor going around on the Internet that Pedro Pascal does not like wearing his helmet so much in The Mandalorian as he wants his face to be seen a bit more by the audience. The rumor has reached Pascal himself now and if the actor is to be believed than the rumor is as valid as OSCORP appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home or Wonder Woman 1984 pushing back to June of 2021. The point is: neither of those things happened despite such rumors also catching fire online. Pascal might have fielded the unexpected Mandalorian question during a Wonder Woman 1984 press tour like a professional looking to keep the respect of those he works with but there is no disputing the fact that he said the rumor is not true.

Pascal appeared on the British talk show The One Show where he was asked the question about whether or not he wants less time in the helmet. “That is not true actually," he said, in a video which has made its way to social media. "It’s a really wonderful way of telling the story. It’s always been a very clear creed for the character, and the collaborative process of the whole thing has been, we’ve all been on the same page with this, I think. So I, you know, what I want is for them to make the best show possible, however they get that done."

Pascal's character has removed his helmet twice through The Mandalorian's 15 episodes to date.

Pascal is currently gearing up for the release of Wonder Woman 1984, where he portrays the villainous DC Comics character of Max Lord. The film was directed by Patty Jenkins who was announced to be joining the Star Wars family as a director for Rogue Squadron in 2023 late last week. Jenkins, however, did not inform Pascal of this news ahead of the event despite his prior involvement with Lucasfilm and Disney. "She told me something was coming and she didn't tell me what,' Pascal told Comicbook.com in an interview shown in the video above. "How dare she not tell me?"

As the Star Wars world around his Mandalorian expands, Pascal says his character "has to be" a part of the upcoming titles outside of his own. "Man, fingers crossed. How could you not?" he says. "This is like, this is something that's so much bigger than all of us, and we're all a passenger to it in a great way. And so, I find out, as it is decided and shared."

Should the story call for it, it sounds like Pascal would not hesitate from working with Jenkins again for her Rogue Squadron film. After working on Wonder Woman 1984, he has nothing but praise for the director. "They could have been asked me to play a piece of furniture," Pascal said of the team behind Wonder Woman 1984. "Charles Roven, the producer, I was working with at the time and he's a powerhouse of a man and has taken such good care of me. And then Patty, I'm a fan from the very, very first movie, to what she's done on TV, the first Wonder Woman movie and so, for an actor to get to work with her it doesn't get better, really. I mean it."

Would you like to see more of Pascal's face in The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Pascal's work with Jenkins can be seen in Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25.