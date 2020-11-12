Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Uncomfortable After Baby Yoda’s Egg Feast

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ included a very unsettling moment for Baby Yoda, in which the adorable child had a massive feast thanks to the unfertilized eggs of a lizard creature. The lizard woman played a major role in “Chapter 10: The Passenger” from Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, as Din Djarin was tasked with escorting her across the Outer Rim to find her husband with the last of her eggs before her line died off. And while the episode was packed with fan-favorite Easter eggs, like the reference to John Williams’ epic score from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it was Baby Yoda’s obsession with lizard eggs that made fans feel uncomfortable throughout.

The star of the episode was “the passenger” herself, Frog Lady. Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) introduced Frog Lady to Mando (Pedro Pascal) on Tatooine and explained that she was traveling with her unfertilized eggs, and planned to meet up with her husband on another planet. In the end, Frog Lady survived the mayhem they encountered on their journey, but not all of her eggs did. Turns out, Baby Yoda thought they were a tasty treat.

The beloved character kept sneaking bites of Frog Lady’s eggs, which has the Internet abuzz. Many people thought The Child could do no wrong, but now they’re changing their tune after he wouldn’t listen to Daddy Mando, who kept scolding him for taking bites of his new favorite snack. However, not everyone was bothered! You can check out some of the best tweets from Star Wars fans about Baby Yoda and Frog Lady below…

Fan Art

So on this week’s episode of #themandalorian we learn that #babyyoda really loves….Boba pic.twitter.com/6uQQlQGvAk — brian kesinger (@briankesinger) November 7, 2020

Yikes

Mando when he realizes baby yoda was eating the frog lady’s family’s last eggs:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/6TK71vhRZs — Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) November 6, 2020

Waiting For Snack Time

Peli: The precious cargo will be a frog lady & her eggs (offspring)



Baby Yoda upon seeing the canister with floating eggs:pic.twitter.com/a5qpt6gdCv — Shadow 🦋 || MANDO S2 SPOILERS (@rexslegacy) November 7, 2020

Baby Yoda Said NOT TODAY

Frog Lady: I hope my babies grow up and live out a happy life



Baby Yoda after eating her eggs:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/nbVVdbm6Q8 — Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) November 6, 2020

Yum

Baby yoda looking at the eggs in the canister #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/rl3jyJNO9H — Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) November 6, 2020

Baby Was Just Hungry

some poor woman: these are the last eggs i’ll produce in my life time



baby yoda: pic.twitter.com/Ft5vCcz85O — 𝘾𝘼𝙇. (@ratnbonez) November 7, 2020

An Expert Weighs In

Mando spoilers



The zoologist in me is really ticked off at Baby Yoda eating all of her eggs. Her species is on the brink of extinction and he’s out here slurping down any chance of their survival. — Jen 🗳 (@saviin_jen) November 6, 2020

Not Everyone Minds

Star Wars fans really out here calling baby Yoda a murderer for eating unfertilized eggs 💀💀💀 — Star Wars: The Cantina Talk (@thecantinatalk) November 7, 2020

Points Were Made

so yall yelling at baby yoda for eating eggs but yearn after anakin after murdering children dont worry im takin notes hehe pic.twitter.com/BBXOOsZcXM — bek | mando spoilers (@mauldaIorian) November 6, 2020

You Can’t Stay Mad At BB

find someone to look at you the way baby yoda looks at these eggs pic.twitter.com/U8fHhgcoGi — Centennial🦋🌼 (@CentennialReylo) November 7, 2020

Frog Lady Forever, Though