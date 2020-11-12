Star Wars

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Uncomfortable After Baby Yoda’s Egg Feast

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ included a very unsettling moment for […]

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ included a very unsettling moment for Baby Yoda, in which the adorable child had a massive feast thanks to the unfertilized eggs of a lizard creature. The lizard woman played a major role in “Chapter 10: The Passenger” from Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, as Din Djarin was tasked with escorting her across the Outer Rim to find her husband with the last of her eggs before her line died off. And while the episode was packed with fan-favorite Easter eggs, like the reference to John Williams’ epic score from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it was Baby Yoda’s obsession with lizard eggs that made fans feel uncomfortable throughout.

The star of the episode was “the passenger” herself, Frog Lady. Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) introduced Frog Lady to Mando (Pedro Pascal) on Tatooine and explained that she was traveling with her unfertilized eggs, and planned to meet up with her husband on another planet. In the end, Frog Lady survived the mayhem they encountered on their journey, but not all of her eggs did. Turns out, Baby Yoda thought they were a tasty treat.

The beloved character kept sneaking bites of Frog Lady’s eggs, which has the Internet abuzz. Many people thought The Child could do no wrong, but now they’re changing their tune after he wouldn’t listen to Daddy Mando, who kept scolding him for taking bites of his new favorite snack. However, not everyone was bothered! You can check out some of the best tweets from Star Wars fans about Baby Yoda and Frog Lady below…

