Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Making-of Special Coming to Disney+

Disney+ is unmasking The Mandalorian. The streaming service on Monday announced Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian returns next month with The Making of Season 3, an all-new special that goes behind the scenes of the show's recently aired third season. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premiered in 2020 as an eight-part docuseries that explored different facets of the first live-action Star Wars series — directing, cast, practical effects, and more — before returning as a two-part special for season 2. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 will premiere June 28th on Disney+.

After they reunited on The Book of Boba Fett, season 3 of The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu on a pilgrimage to Mandalore so that the disavowed Mandalorian can redeem himself for removing his helmet in the season 2 finale. The quest takes Din and Grogu across the galaxy with their ally Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who seeks to reunite the tribes of Mandalorians and restore Mandalore. But when the Imperial Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) emerges to enact a plot he put into motion in the first season, it threatens to complete the Great Purge of Mandalore that nearly wiped out the Mandalorians.

Take a look behind the scenes of The Mandalorian.



Din Djarin and Grogu next return for The Mandalorian season 4: according to series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau, the fourth season was written before the WGA writers' strike halted productions across the industry.

"We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production [on season 3]," Favreau previously told BFM TV. "All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." With The Mandalorian and upcoming spin-offs Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew connecting to Filoni's theatrical Star Wars movie, Favreau added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian, as well."

All eight episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 are available to stream now on Disney+. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 premieres June 28th.