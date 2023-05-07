Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actor Shares Photos of Deleted Scene From Season 3 Finale

The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to an end last month, and the finale set up the already-planned fourth season after Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) faced off with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who might finally be gone for good. The series revealed that Moff Gideon had been creating clones of himself, but Mando destroys them all. This week, Esposito shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the episode in honor of Star Wars Day, including a couple of images that look like they are from a deleted scene. It appears there was a moment when Moff Gideon visited the destroyed chamber before he confronted Din.

"#MoffGideon in full regalia! #bts #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay," Esposito shared on Instagram this week. The second and fifth photos feature Moff Gideon in the clone room with lots of broken glass on the floor, indicating we almost saw him see the destruction. You can check out the post below:

What Was Cut From The Mandalorian Season 3?

The finale saw the Mandalorians finally returning home to reclaim their home planet of Mandalore with Bo-Katan Kryze Katee Sackhoff) now ruling her people. After the episode aired, Sackhoff spoke with YouTuber Kristian Harloff and teased some sequences that were cut from the season, including an inspiring speech by Bo that was meant to inspire rival clans to embrace their lineage and reclaim Mandalore together. While fans did get a version of the speech, it was shorter than the original scene.

"You know when Bo gives her speech of, 'We're gonna get back Mandalore,' with two different clans? That scene was much longer," Sackhoff confirmed. "That scene was super long. This is the rousing thing, you're inspiring these two separate clans to get out there and go retake their homeworld. It has to be emotional, it has to be big, and for whatever reason it got cut down a lot. I love this entire season, I thought it was fun. But that moment for me was like ... I wish they'd given more context to what'd happened right before, because I think that it would have made that speech land heavier. And the majority of the takes I did were [Braveheart's] William Wallace-esque."

What did you think about the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian? Are you looking forward to the fourth season? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!