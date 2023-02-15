"Din Djarin, have you ever removed your helmet? By Creed, you must vow," the never-unmasked Armorer (Emily Swallow) once questioned Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). When Din answered in the affirmative, the Armorer declared, "You are a Mandalorian no more." Disavowed by Paz Vizsla (Jon Favreau) and the Tribe, Din must seek redemption in the living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore: the war-torn homeworld of the armored clan. Pascal has teased even more Mandalorians when the Star Wars series returns March 1st on Disney+, and more Mandos — all helmeted — indeed appear on the just-released poster for The Mandalorian season 3. See it below.

From left to right, the poster assembles Paz, the Armorer, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Din, who makes his pilgrimage to Mandalore with foundling Grogu in tow after reuniting on The Book of Boba Fett.

"What I love most about Season 3 is how much the world opens up in terms of Mandalore and Mandalorians," Pascal told Empire Magazine. "That means so many different facets of culture, politics, and rules and discoveries. Delicious doors are flying wide open."

At Brazil's CCXP convention in December, Pascal teased even more surprises are in store across the "epic" eight-episode third season.



"There's so much that you're going to see. I think some of the best things about season 1 and season 2 of The Mandalorian were the surprises," Pascal said. "We were all able to keep baby Grogu a secret, we were all able to keep Luke Skywalker's return to the world a secret. So there are more secrets to keep."

Lucasfilm describes season 3 of The Mandalorian: "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

Starring Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito, Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 is streaming March 1st on Disney+.