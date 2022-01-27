Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over First Look at Live-Action Mandalore

The Siege of Mandalore has been an important part of Star Wars canon for some time, especially when dealing with the events of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. The animated shows have taken a deep dive into the history and culture of the planet, while the live-action films largely stayed away from it. Those tides have turned with the TV shows on Disney+. The Mandalorian has been slowly pulling back the curtain on Mandalore and its people over its first couple of seasons. In the latest episode of , we finally got our first look at the planet of Mandalore on the day that it fell to the Empire.
The Book of Boba Fett‘s fifth episode is aptly titled “The Return of the Mandalorian,” as it features Din Djarin’s first screen time since The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Without spoiling anything about Din’s story in the episode, he ends up having a conversation about the fall of Mandalore, prompting the show to reveal some flashbacks.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Star Wars fans who have been talking about a live-action Mandalore for years were understandably ecstatic to see it make an appearance on The Book of Boba Fett. Unfortunately, the planet’s foray into the live-action Star Wars franchise also brought with it the first look at one of the darkest events in the franchise’s lore.
It didn’t take long for Star Wars fans to flood Twitter with their thoughts on the long-awaited debut.