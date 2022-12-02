Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Teases More Surprises in "Epic" Season 3

Star Wars fans got some good news during the Lucasfilm CCXP panel when it was announced Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut on March 1, 2023. Mando and Grogu will travel on all-new adventures after reuniting in The Book of Boba Fett. March may seem like a long time from now, but with the tease of a trip to Mandalore and more guest stars, there's a lot to look forward to in The Mandalorian. Of course, star Pedro Pascal knows what's planned for The Mandalorian's third season, which he described as "Epic."

Pedro Pascal, along with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni, was on hand at Comic Con Experience in Brazil for the Season 3 release date announcement, and the release of a new Mandalorian teaser trailer. Pascal teased what fans have to look forward to when Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns for Season 3 in March.

"There's so much that you're going to see. I think some of the best things about Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian were the surprises," Pascal said. "We were all able to keep baby Grogu a secret, we were all able to keep Luke Skywalker's return to the world a secret. So there are more secrets to keep."

Asked to describe the upcoming third season of the live-action Star Wars series in one word, Pascal answered: "Epic."

The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast

Season 3 of The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin alongside returning cast members Carl Weathers as the magistrate Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Death Watch Lieutenant Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Omid Abtahi as the Imperial Dr. Pershing, Amy Sedaris as Tatooine mechanic Peli Motto, and Giancarlo Esposito as the Imperial commander Moff Gideon. Newcomers this season include Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd in undisclosed roles.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Story Details

Plot details remain under wraps, but the first trailer showed Din Djarin and Grogu making a pilgrimage to Mandalore so the helmeted Mandalorian could redeem himself for going against the ancient ways of the Children of the Watch: the cult of religious zealots and true believers of the Way of the Mandalore. By their creed, no Mandalorian is to ever remove their helmet in front of another being — as Din did in past episodes.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ for Season 3 on March 1, 2023.