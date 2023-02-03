Pedro Pascal Teases More Mandalorians and Big Battle in The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 3 is on the way and Pedro Pascal is teasing more Mandalorians and more battles this time around. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon welcomed in the beloved actor to speak about The Last of Us and the anticipated Disney+ series. It feels like everything is coming up Din Djarin these days. He's been in a row of amazing projects and the momentum doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Pascal, obviously, can't reveal too much. But, he could drop a few hints for interested parties to cling to until things lift off on Disney+ March 1. Check out what he had to say down below!

"I will say, there will be more Mandalorians, a lot of them," Pascal volunteered. "There will be an epic battle…Plural? Maybe?" When asked about his stalwart companion and adopted son, Pascal kind of beamed. "Grogu is very good. Still learning, teaching, protected, protecting. I think if I say anything more, I'll be replaced," the actor joked. "Like not just as The Mandalorian, but as a human being in life.

How Did The Mandalorian Pop-up in Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett brought a quick check-in on Mando and Grogu last year. But, everyone has been waiting for a true Season 3 of The Mandalorian where the focus is squarely on the duo. Entertainment Weekly caught up Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to discuss the upcoming salvo of episodes on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast. Redemption could be coming for Mando this season, but it won't be obtained so easily.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau told the outlet. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

