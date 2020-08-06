Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Season Two Trailer Expected to Debut This Month

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, and the Disney+ show has been met with a lot of success. Not only is it the most in-demand original series from new streaming services, but it also just received 15 Emmy nominations. Fans of the show have been anxious to see season two, which is expected to debut later this year. According to LRM Online, there's a chance the first trailer for the new season will debut later this month.

"According to our source, the trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian will drop during the first round of the NBA playoffs," LRM writes. "The date that they are looking at is either August 21st or August 22nd. Those dates are not by accident either. Remember that Star Wars Celebration was scheduled during that same weekend before it was canceled due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Star Wars trailers and sports seem to go hand in hand with multiple movie trailers debuting during Monday Night Football as well as NBA Finals games. The NBA has already resumed play at the Disneyworld Sports Complex in Orlando. The NBA playoffs are expected to begin August 17th barring any stoppage because of the pandemic."

While there hasn't been official confirmation that the first trailer will debut at that time, it definitely makes sense, especially considering the show is still expected to premiere in October as originally planned.

As for the Emmys, The Mandalorian will be up for Best Drama against Better Call Saul, Ozark, Stranger Things, Succession, The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown, and Killing Eve. Other notable nominations for the Star Wars series include Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito's portrayal of Moff Gideon and Taika Waititi for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for voicing IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

Are you hoping to see Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season trailer this month? Tell us in the comments!

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+. All nine movies in Star Wars' Skywalker Saga are also available to watch on the streaming site.

