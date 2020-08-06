The Mandalorian is Most In-Demand Original Series from New Streaming Services

✖

Disney+ launched strong with the original Star Wars series The Mandalorian, creating Baby Yoda fever and drawing in millions of viewers to the new streaming platform. The competition has been stiff from other streaming services like Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock, who are all vying for subscribers and customer's attention, but according to an analysis from measurement firm Parrot Analytics, it was The Mandalorian that was the most anticipated of all the original shows those platforms offered by leaps and bounds. That said, all of the streaming services are still chasing the number of eyes Netflix originals command, but it's still an impressive feat for The Mandalorian (via THR).

Parrot Analytics compared the launch weeks for Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock, and Mandalorian commanded a significant lead in attention, as demand for the show was more than 55 times greater than the average TV series during that same week. The show also undoubtedly helped Disney+ amass 10 million subscribers in just 24 hours of its launch, and it has gone on to bring in 60 million subscribers.

"The Mandalorian is in a class of its own," says Alejandro Rojas, director of applied analytics at Parrot.

As for the competition, Apple TV+ had three shows that also surpassed average TV series demand, which included See, For All Mankind, and Dickinson. Surprisingly the most critically acclaimed and heavily marketed show on Apple's platform, The Morning Show, did not make that cut.

HBO Max and Peacock are two newer entries to the streaming wars, and for the former the biggest in-demand series has been the Looney Tunes Cartoons, rising far above Love Life (featuring Anna Kendrick) and The Not Too Late Show with Elmo. As for Peacock, the biggest winners have been Curious George and Brave New World.

"It goes beyond viewership and the traditional way of looking at the industry. It's all about capturing people's interest and connecting emotionally with the people so they see that show as part of their life," Rojas said.

Things are still early for these newer services, and while they aren't up to Netflix's pace just yet, they are gaining steam, so it should be interesting to see how all this plays out. For Disney+, the good news is that The Mandalorian will be back with season 2, which should be a nice boost to their subscriber base.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.