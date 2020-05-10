Star Wars: Will Sabine Wren Appear in The Mandalorian Season 2?

✖

Could two fan-favorite Star Wars animated character reunite in live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian? Rumor has it that Rosario Dawson will play former Jedi Ahsoka Tano in the new season. Dawson all but confirmed that casting is taking place, though she did not that she has not signed on the dotted line for the role yet. Now rumors are spreading that Sabine Wren, the Mandalorian member of the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels, will also appear in the new season. These rumors point back to rumors that WWE professional wrestler Sasha Banks has a role in the new season of The Mandalorian, suggesting Sabine could be her "mystery role."

An appearance by Sabine would make sense as The Mandalorian has several connections to Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ahsoka and Sabine share a particular bond involving the fate of young Jedi Ezra Bridger. Fighting side-by-side in the same rebel cell, Ezra and Sabine formed a bond of friendship. Later, Ezra saved Ahsoka's life by pulling her out of time through the world between worlds. In the final scene of Star Wars Rebels -- which takes place after the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Return fo the Jedi -- Ahsoka and Sabine met up to begin a search for Ezra, who had gone missing. The Mandalorian takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi, therefore it makes sense that if Ahsoka appears in the second season Sabine could appear as well.

Sabine also has a vested interest in series antagonist Moff Gideon. The final episode of The Mandalorian's first season revealed that Gideon possesses the Darksaber, the unique lightsaber that has been a part of Mandalore's history for generations. Sabine once wielded the Darksaber after Ezra Bridger took it from Darth Maul. She used it to unite the clans of Mandalore against the Imperial occupation of their planet. Sabine left it in the care of Bo-Katan Kryze, but it fell into Gideon's hands sometime during or after the Purge of Mandalore.

Given that Sabine is a Mandalorian and that she helped shape her people's fate during the dark times of the Empire, it would make sense that she'd want to find and stop Gideon and aid the Mandalorian tribe however she could. Ahsoka also led the Siege of Mandalore to free the planet from Darth Maul's control at the end of the Clone Wars. It'd make some sense for her to feel a responsibility towards the planet and its people as well.

