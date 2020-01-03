Star Wars Rebels Sequel Series Reportedly in the Works

Star Wars Rebels has been a big topic of conversation ever since Disney+ was announced. Now, First Order Transmissions is reporting that the series is slated to be coming sometime this year. The report also mentions Dave Filoni being involved with the project in some capacity. It’s a good time to be a fan of Ahsoka Tano as she got a bit of the spotlight during Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Now, it looks like the story of her journey with Sabine is on deck for the streaming platform. In the past, Filoni was adamant that it would be a tough sell to give up on the characters that he had spent so much time with. In his role within the Star Wars franchise, he must be thrilled that some of his creations got called up to the movies during The Rise of Skywalker. He told Comicbook.com about the prospect of other storytellers getting a chance to mold adventures with characters like Ahsoka and Sabine.

“That would be hard. That would be, to be honest. That’d be really hard for me to do at this point, just because I’ve been a part of it for so long. Since, especially, Ahsoka’s beginning,” Filoni shared. “I can’t imagine not being involved in some way with what would happen to her. Or Sabine, for that matter.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are still some pockets unaccounted for and Star Wars Resistance is looking to fill in those gaps along the course of its run. Some fans are holding out hope that the two Jedi heroes will make an appearacne while they look for Ezra. But, nothing has happened just yet on that front. Filoni remained coy when asked about two of his favorites popping up.

“I feel a responsibility to know and start to figure out what that story is because the fans seem really interested in it, as I’m interested in it,” the producer admitted. “Whether it actually ever happens, I don’t know yet, but I still think about it anyway. I think of all kinds stories, and some of them happen and find their way into a release, and some don’t.”

He continued, “I think it’s important to know the story. Especially ’cause there are other creatives and other people to come along that will ask questions to me, the same as you. ‘Wow. Well, what happened there?’ And so I like to know, and I’m kind of protective of certain character groups. So I feel responsible to know, ‘Well, here’s what happened.’”