Star Wars: The Mandalorian - When Do Season 2 Episodes Premiere on Disney+?

When does Star Wars: The Mandalorian release on Disney+? Now that Season 2 of the popular series is underway, fans have questions about when the new episodes actually premiere on Disney's streaming service. Unless you're staying up late, most fans will likely watch the new episodes throughout the day when they drop on Fridays, as the new episodes will be made available at 3am EST and 12am PST each week. So set your alarms and wake up early (or put on a pot of coffee) if you want to get in on the conversation and prevent your experience from being ruined by spoilers!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is airing eight new episodes this year, with each episode premiering every Friday. This is similar to the rollout for the first season, though with minor exceptions due to the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Last year, the finale and its penultimate episode were both shuffled around to make room for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, though there won't be any such interruptions to the schedule this go around. Star Wars fans are already enjoying the series in progress, featuring even more adventures of the titular hero Din Djarin and his adorable sidekick Baby Yoda (AKA The Child).

The new episodes are shrouded in secrecy, and show runner Jon Favreau confirms that the surprise of each chapter was inspired by creator George Lucas' approach to the franchise.

"I love watching this medium — it's chaptered. So it's like a good book where each week you're getting to read another chapter of it. I think that the interplay between unfolding story points and twists and turns are important," Favreau explained during the show's virtual premiere. "George drew from the cliffhanger. That's what he grew up with. A cliffhanger doesn't always have to be an action cliffhanger. It could be a character cliffhanger, an emotional cliffhanger, and that's what creates that compelling relationship that I, as an audience member, appreciate the most."

He added, "Because the fans are very engaged and they're curious, and because of the internet and social media, everybody's talking to one another. And so there's this really interesting relationship where you really want to know what you're getting for Christmas, but you don't really want to know."

Fans can get excited about new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian every Friday when they premiere at 3am EST / 12am PST on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

