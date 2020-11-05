Star Wars Did Disney+ Just Spoil Another Major Character Returning for The Mandalorian Season 2?

✖

With a world as rich and wide-ranging as that of Star Wars, one of the best things about Star Wars: The Mandalorian is that there are virtually no limits to the nods, references, and even characters that could appear in the Disney+ series. Earlier this year it was rumored that Rosario Dawson would be joining the series as fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, though a now-deleted post from Disney+ India's Instagram may have confirmed the character's arrival. But now it seems that there are more favorite characters headed to the series in Season 2 as well.

A leaked synopsis for Season 2, episode 2 (via Movieweb) suggest that "The Mandalorian must ferry a passenger with precious cargo on a risky journey". While that synopsis isn’t exactly confirmed as official, there's been promotional material showing both The Child and The Mandalorian on a cargo ship. Add to that the reference to the Mon Calamari in Season 1 (as well as a reference to the planet Karnac) and fans can't help but speculate that we could see the proper introduction of the alien race in Season 2.

If the Mon Calamari are properly introduced in Season 2, that could also mean an appearance by the most iconic of the Mon Calamari -- Admiral Ackbar. Granted, that's a pretty big bit of speculation, but Ackbar is very much a beloved character and honestly might not be that much of a stretch. Of course, there's another character that fans hope will make an appearance in the upcoming second episode of The Mandalorian's second season. Sasha Banks' hooded figure seen in the trailer appears to await Din Djarin when the cargo ship docks meaning we could be getting some answers -- or at least more mysteries to unpack -- soon.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," producer Jon Favreau previously explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we're bringing a lot more scope to the show.

"Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy," producer Dave Filoni added.

