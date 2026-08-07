4 Marvel Characters That Are Now Mandatory for X-Men ’97 Season 3, And How They Could Fit In

X-Men ‘97 Season 2 is rapidly approaching its finale and has been a whirlwind of fan service and surprise appearances. The show has received a ton of love from fans who are blown away by how faithful it’s been to the comics, while still packing in some real surprises and twists to the X-Men formula.

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If they are going to keep this energy up for Season 3, then there are some Marvel characters who are going to be absolutely mandatory additions to the roster. Some are necessary to wrap up lingering plot threads, while others are your best options to keep the fan hype at a boiling temp. In the end, the most important character they will need to introduce can’t just be fan service; they have to push the show and the X-Men towards their best and most iconic moments.

4) Ms. Marvel (Carol Danvers)

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This wouldn’t be Carol Danvers’ first foray with the X-Men. In the original X-Men: The Animated Series, she was a recurring character from Rogue’s past. When Ms. Marvel first encountered Rogue, the two got into a dangerous confrontation that left Carol Danvers comatose and Rogue permanently in possession of Ms. Marvel’s super strength and flight. The last we saw of Ms. Marvel, she was still in that coma.

This storyline was seemingly wrapped up for Rogue, but the implication that Carol Danvers is just out there in a coma forever is deeply disturbing. In the comics, she does eventually wake up, and the show can explore how Professor Xavier helps rebuild her memory, with Carol becoming a human ally. Having a decorated Air Force pilot like Carol on the team’s side would prove invaluable when facing the dangers to come in Season 3.

3) Deadpool

The Merc with a Mouth was an icon of the ’90s era X-Men and is often played as a direct parody of the decade, so X-Men ‘97 would be remiss not to include him in Season 3. He’s already made two unconventional appearances: once in the original X-Men animated show and again in Season 2 of X-Men ‘97; however, both times it was only Morph disguising himself as Deadpool.

In comics, Wade Wilson always had a tense relationship with the X-Men. Whether he’s trading blows with Wolverine or begging to join the team, Deadpool is someone they enjoy keeping at arm’s length. He’s just as likely to be hired by one of their villains as he is to team up with them for the greater good. But with Charles Xavier establishing X-Corp in recent episodes, while recruiting new students at home, it’s clear that the X-Men are expanding, and this means conflict and resistance. Morph’s transformations established that Deadpool exists in this world, and the more their operations expand, the more likely he is to appear – either as an ally or an adversary.

2) Captain Britain

Brian Braddock, aka Captain Britain, is a brilliant scientist and protector of Earth from multiversal threats. Though he isn’t a mutant, he has already appeared in the original X-Men animated series, during a cameo where he bears witness to the power of the Phoenix. As great of an easter egg as that was, it is certainly not an appearance worthy of Captain Britain. Fortunately, this past season of X-Men ’97 has given the show the perfect opportunity to bring him.

Captain Britain is the leader of Excalibur, a British superhero team that is deeply intertwined with the X-Men. Though their roster isn’t exclusively made of mutants, several of their core members are mutants, including fan favorite Nightcrawler and the mysterious Rachel Summers. We’ve already seen other X-Men spin-off teams like X-Factor and X-Force prominently featured, and if X-Men ‘97 wants to follow that winning formula, Excalibur is certainly the obvious next step.

1) Krakoa the Living Island

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

First appearing in Giant-Size X-Men #1, Krakoa is a sentient island created by exposure to nuclear radiation, which merged the entire island into a single hive-mind creature. The Living Island becomes a sovereign nation for mutants, living in symbiotic harmony with the X-Men and ushering in The Krakoan Age for mutants. The era was a sort of golden period for the mutants, as they established their own society, culture, and nation. This period also saw exciting character growth and changes for many beloved X-Men, and it was all thanks to Krakoa.

There’s no doubt The Krakoan Age is one of the most important eras for X-Men comics and lore, so this is a must for X-Men ‘97 to explore, especially in later seasons. It’s true that there are plenty of iconic X-Men stories to get through before we get to the Krakoan era, which is why it’s important to introduce The Living Island in Season 3 so we can build up to the payoff of The Krakoan Age later on.

X-Men ’97 is streaming on Disney+.