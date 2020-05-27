DC's Stargirl Recap With Spoilers: Courtney Gets a Sidekick in "S.T.R.I.P.E."

✖

Last week on DC's Stargirl, fans met Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) at a pretty momentous moment in her life when, after being uprooted and moved from California to Nebraska following her mother's marriage to Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), the teen discovered Starman's Cosmic Staff and soon found herself facing off with an honest-to-goodness villain only for Pat to show up with a massive robot to help save the day. This week, Courtney (and fans) find out a bit more about that robot in "S.T.R.I.P.E." Want to know what happens? Read on for our spoiler-filled recap of the episode, but please note: this recap covers The CW's version of the episode, but we've included the key differences from it and the DC Universe issue at the end.

Spoilers for the second episode of Stargirl's first season, "S.T.R.I.P.E." below.

The episode opens up right where the pilot ended, with Courtney coming face to face with a giant robot that just so happens to be piloted by her stepfather, Pat. After a brief standoff, Pat convinces Courtney to climb onto the robot and off they fly to safety. Meanwhile, Brainwave has found Courtney's mangled school ID.

Safely back at Pat's shop, Courtney is very shaken by her experience with Brainwave and the robot. Pat explains that he built it after Starman's death and explains that Courtney faced off with Brainwave, a member of the Injustice Society of America and explains that it was Icicle who killed Starman. Courtney demands the truth about everything.

Turns out Hourman survived and followed leads on the Injustice Society after that devastating night that led to Blue Valley, though he and his wife were killed in a car accident. Pat followed the lead but couldn't pick up the trail and assumed the villains had moved on. Courtney decides to suit up, despite Pat's objections.

Pat takes the robot -- Stripesy -- out to a field to practice with it and work out the kinks. At breakfast, Courtney and Pat both cover for their bruises by claiming they fell down the stairs, though Courtney later sneaks down and takes Starman's old costume. At the King house, Henry Jr.'s father questions him about what happened with the car, using his powers to try to get more information.

When Courtney gets to school, she sneaks into a Home Economics classroom to refashion Starman's suit into something for herself, wearing through the school's sewing machines in the process. She ends up having lunch at the looser table again, while Beth has a remote chat with her mom at the hospital. Pat checks out Crusher's gym. Later, Courtney along with her mom and Pat attend a school open house while Henry Sr. tries to figure out who the mysterious girl he fought was. Courtney spots him before he spots her, though he quickly clues in and finds her and threatens to kill her mother if she doesn't bring him the Cosmic Staff.

Later, Pat prepares to robot up and face Brainwave himself even if it means his own death while Courtney has a little heart to heart with her mom. At the school, Stripesy faces off with Brainwave but makes no real headway, but just when things look bleakest for Pat, Courtney shows up -- suited up as Stargirl. A fight ensues and Brainwave gets the upper hand, moving to kill Courtney. However, Pat gets Stripesy to work, Courtney regains her staff, and takes down Brainwave. He ends up hospitalized, having had some sort of massive seizure.

Back at the shop, Courtney tries to process what happened. Pat reveals that Ted Knight gave Starman the staff, but Pat is also struggling with the events of the evening and tries to get out of being Courtney's sidekick. But she chooses him -- and gives him a new sidekick name: S.T.R.I.P.E. Elsewhere, a mysterious man arrives in Blue Valley and strolls right into The American Dream and then heads into a secret underground lair. It's Jordan Mahkent. He's Icicle and he's prepared to kill Stargirl.

Here is what was cut from the DC Universe version of the episode:

-Brainwave pays William Zarick, aka Wizard, a visit after his encounter with Courtney and informs Wizard about the girl with the staff and that he's already contacted Jordan Mahkent -- and talks a bit about Project New America, which is their purpose for being in Blue Valley.

-There's also a scene back at the Dugan/Whitmore home where Pat is in the basement, looking through his file about Brainwave, when he hears a noise and prepares himself with a claw hammer. The noise turns out to be the family dog.

-At The American Dream, the CFO Mr. Sharp (aka Gambler) addresses the staff about the planning of the next community fundraiser. Barbara shares her idea, but is quickly shut down, as is her second idea.

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW. New episodes debut Mondays on DC Universe.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.