Stargirl Season 1 Is Finally Coming to HBO Max

✖

The past year has brought some major new superhero television series into the fray, including DC's Stargirl. The live-action series debuted its first season both The CW and the DC Universe streaming service earlier this year -- and it looks like it is soon headed to a new streaming home. On Thursday, HBO Max announced that Season 1 of Stargirl will be available to stream on its service beginning December 1st, confirming previous reports. Season 2 of the series is set to debut entirely on The CW sometime in 2021, meaning that once that season concludes, it will also be available on HBO Max. This move comes as DC Universe will be rebranding as DC Universe Infinite, a more comic-focused app, in 2021. The other DC Universe original series, including Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Young Justice: Outsiders, Titans, and Swamp Thing, have either already made their way over to HBO Max or will be doing so in the near future.

This is surely good news for Stargirl fans, especially as it will help the series reach a larger audience of viewers. The DC Comics-inspired series was met with high fan and critical praise earlier this year, both for its reverential approach to the source material, and its fresh new take on the superhero TV genre.

Stargirl will star Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore, a high school girl whose life gets turned upside down when she learns her family's connection to the Justice Society of America, an iconic group of superheroes. With the reluctant help of her stepfather, Pat Dugan/STRIPE (Luke Wilson), Courtney becomes Stargirl and recruits her classmates to join a new generation of the JSA -- and maybe save the world in the process.

The series also stars Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr., Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster, and Nelson Lee as Dragon King.

Are you excited to see DC's Stargirl make its way to HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!