DC Universe to Relaunch as DC Universe Infinite in 2021

Ever since it first launched in 2018, the DC Universe app has had a unique and fan-favorite impact on the streaming service landscape. The platform has allowed fans to experience a slew of comics, movies, TV shows, and more surrounding the DC Comics brand -- and it sounds like that will soon be getting an upgrade. On Friday, DC announced that DC Universe will be relaunching next year as DC Universe Infinite, a premium digital comic book subscription service. The pivot is expected to have its initial launch on January 21, 2021, before expanding globally in summer of 2021. It will see the platform focusing more on the comic book experience, with a slew of new features and earlier access to buzzworthy titles. DC Universe's original series, including Titans, Young Justice, Doom Patrol, DC's Stargirl, and Harley Quinn, will be moving to HBO Max.

DC Universe Infinite will give fans access to over 24,000 comic books at launch, with an expanded collection of comics, original graphic novels, and digital-first comics that span 80 years of the DC Multiverse. The relaunch will also allow fans to access recently released titles six months after their physical editions are released in stores, as opposed to the year-long gap that currently exists on DC Universe. Fans will also have the ability to download an unlimited number of titles for offline reading on their favorite devices from a smartphone or tablet.

DC Universe Infinite will also continue to offer its fan-favorite community area for free to all registered and premium DC subscribers, with a full calendar of fan events planned for 2021. Subscribers will not need to create a new account as their DC Universe login will transfer to DC Universe Infinite.

“Our fans love the platform’s robust library of comic books and, with the transformation, we will not disappoint,” DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee said in a statement. “I’m excited to share that not only will DC Universe Infinite members still be able to read all of the great comics that they’ve enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital-first exclusives are being created, and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible. There has never been a better time to be a DC fan!”

The new service will also offer earlier access to digital-first comics, with titles including Aquaman: Deep Dives, Batman: Gotham Nights, DCeased: Hope at World’s End, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, Injustice: Year Zero, Shazam!: Lightning Strikes, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing: New Roots and Wonder Woman 84. Fans can also experience DC Universe Infinite Originals, including new comic content centered around beloved characters.

If DC Universe fans also want to follow the film and television content to HBO Max, a special offer is available, allowing eligible subscribers to upgrade their service to include HBO Max for an additional $4.99 per month. This deal will only be available through October 30, 2020.

DC Universe Infinite will be available online at DCUniverseInfinite.com, and through iOS and Android devices. The service will retail for $7.99 a month, or $74.99 a year, which averages out to $6.25 a month. Every DC Universe Infinite subscriber, existing member, or those joining during the pre-order offer window will receive a special voucher redeemable at the DC shop. Annual subscribers will receive a $25 voucher, while monthly subscribers will receive a $10 voucher.

