HBO Max Sets Premiere Dates for Former DC Universe Shows

The launch of HBO Max almost always seemed like a death sentence for the DC Comics-centric streaming service, DC Universe. Things became official last month when DC and WarnerMedia announced that DC Universe was being turned into DC Universe Infinite, a service strictly for digital comics, and that all previous originals would be making their way to HBO Max. Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol, and Swamp Thing are already streaming on the HBO service, and they'll soon be joined by Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, and Stargirl.

While HBO Max hasn't yet made an official announcement about the premiere date of these former DC Universe originals, they have all appeared on the service's "Coming Soon" section, with release dates attached. According to the new list on HBO Max, both Titans and Young Justice: Outsiders will be added on November 1st. Stargirl, which aired on both DC Universe and The CW, will arrive on December 1st.

Titans, Harley Quinn, and Doom Patrol have all been renewed for third seasons, which will be heading straight to HBO Max whenever they arrive. DC fans are still waiting to see if all of the older content on DC Universe will also be made available on HBO Max in the near future. There has been no word on the arrival of titles like Batman the Animated Series or Young Justice.

“Our fans love the platform’s robust library of comic books and, with the transformation, we will not disappoint,” DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee said of DC Universe Infinite when it was first announced. “I’m excited to share that not only will DC Universe Infinite members still be able to read all of the great comics that they’ve enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital-first exclusives are being created, and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible. There has never been a better time to be a DC fan!”

There is already a lot of DC content currently living on HBO Max, and there will be even more coming in the near future.

Are you looking forward to HBO Max's new DC additions? Which DC Universe series are you most looking forward to binging? Let us know in the comments!