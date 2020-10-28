Stargirl: First Look at Season 2 Set Photos

✖

Production on the second season of DC's Stargirl is officially underway! On Wednesday, the official Twitter account for The CW series shared a pair of set photos featuring series stars Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl) and Amy Smart (Barbara Dugan), all smiles as the head back to work on the show's sophomore season. While the photos don't reveal anything particularly detailed about the season, the caption pretty much sums it up: "they're back in action for Season 2!

These two behind-the-scenes photos are the latest update on the DCTV series’ upcoming second season. Earlier this week it was announced that the series had cast The Expanse's Nick Tarabay as Eclipso in a series regular role while The Affair's Jonathan Cake will recur as The Shade. A third actor, Project MC2's Ysa Penarejo, was also announced to be joining the series, though what character he will be playing has not yet been revealed.

Both Eclipso and The Shade are set to play major roles in DC's Stargirl's second season -- especially Eclipso. The character's arrival was teased at the end of Season 1 when, during the Season 1 finale, Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy) located the diamond that Eclipso is trapped in and darkly acknowledged that she saw the villain in there, though her plans for him remain unknown. Series creator Geoff Johns recently teased during the series' New York Comic-Con panel that Eclipso will bring a much darker threat to the series.

"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat, because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond, and were obviously going to explore that," Johns said. "But the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."

"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," Johns continued. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"

Season 2 is also set to see more of two other characters only briefly explored in Season 1: Icicle's son Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone) as well as Artemis Crock (Stella Smith), the daughter of Crusher Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski).

DC's Stargirl Season 2 is expected to arrive on The CW sometime in 2021.

Are you excited DC's Stargirl is back at work on Season 2? Let us know in the comments!