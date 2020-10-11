Stargirl Showrunner Reveals New Details About Season 2 Villain Eclipso

✖

DC's Stargirl may have left its young heroes victorious over the Injustice Society of America at the end of its first season and while last we saw them they were celebrating that victory as well as the Christmas holiday, that celebration isn't going to last forever. Season 2 will see the arrival of a new threat for Courtney Whitmore and her new Justice Society in Eclipso and now, showrunner Geoff Johns is opening up a bit about what will set the villain apart from what the team faced in Season 1.

"We're just starting to cast him, so we're looking for that, and I've got these wonderful designs from [costume designer] L.J. Shannon on what he's going to look like," Johns explained during the show's New York Comic Con panel. "But it's such a different, darker, scarier threat, because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond, and we're obviously going to explore that, but the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."

For fans of DC Comics, the reveal of Eclipso in the Season 1 finale was an exciting one. In comics Eclipso is the incarnation of the Wrath of God and the Angel of Vengeance that turned evil. While the character has undergone various versions over the years. The absolute embodiment of darkness and corruption, Eclipso has been a formidable foe to some of DC's heaviest of hitters -- he's literally brought the Justice League to a standstill and acted like Superman was little more than a fly while even the powerful Spectre, who replaced Eclipso as the Wrath of God, has been defeated by the villain in comics. Eclipso is no joke -- and it sounds like DC's Stargirl is going to lean into that.

"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," he teased. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"

DC's Stargirl Season 2 is expected to arrive on The CW sometime in 2021.